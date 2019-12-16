Tanzania: 'Don't Get Ripped Off On Amnesty'

The swindlers trick the relatives that they have the ability to include the pris- oners on the list of those who benefited from the re- cent President John Magufuli's amnesty. On marking the 58th Independence Anniver- sary last week, the Presi- dent granted clemency to a record 5,533 prisoners, unfortunately Tanzania Prisons Services (TPS) yesterday issued a public warning over such cases of conmen using the president's amnesty to trick and con people.

"There have been incidents whereby some dis- honest people approached relatives and friends of people in jail and asked for money to facilitate their imprisoned relatives to benefit from the presi- dential pardon," read the statement signed by TPS spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Amina Kavirondo.

"This is a fraudulent act and against the laws of this land," added the state- ment, noting that as per the country's Constitution only the president has powers to pardon prisoners. Ms Kavirondo called on the public to report to law enforcement organs any person who would claim "There have been incidents whereby some dishonest people approached relatives and friends of people in jail and asked for money to facilitate their imprisoned relatives to benefit from the presidential pardon." to have the ability to help prisoners benefit from the presidential clemency, so that appropriate legal measures can be taken against them.

When granting pardon, President Magufuli said he was touched by the level of congestion in prisons after visiting the Butimba Prison in Mwanza few months ago. By December 8, 2019, a total of 35,803 people were in various prisons including 17,547 prisoners and 18,256 remandees.

The amnesty benefited inmates who had served jail terms ranging from one day to twelve months and those who were serving long sentences but had served a big part of it and left with no more than one year in prison. The regions and number of beneficiaries in bracket were Kagera (713), Dodoma (385), Morogoro (365), Dar es Salaam (293), Mara (260), Mbeya (259), Kigo- ma (252), Tanga (245) and Geita (230).