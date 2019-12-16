Tanzania: Double Tragedy Hits Mourners

FOOD during a funeral service in the country's capital, Dodoma, yesterday turned out to be yet another source of sorrow as at least 45 mourners were rushed to the hospital after eating suspected poisonous meal.

As a norm, the mourners ate the food prepared before they went to bury their beloved one; little did they know that they would end up in hospital instead of cemetery for burial activities.

Report from Mtumba suburbs in the outskirts of the Dodoma city recounted that more than 40 people including seven children fell sick after eating beans, Chinese cabbage and ugali.

The mourners aged between four and over 60 years had attended a burial service of their relative identified as Edward Maduka aged 75-years who passed on mid last week.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander Gilles Muroto told reporters immediately after visiting the regional referral hospital that at least 30 women, eight men and seven children had been rushed to the hospital after they experienced abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea, shortly after taking the meal.

"There are now 45 people, the number is likely to increase," he said, adding that the police force has launched an investigation to determine the actual cause.

Part of the investigation will be to examine the place where food was prepared, said Mr Muroto, revealing that the force will work with other authorities in investigating the problem Earlier, Dodoma Hospital Regional Medical Doctor Dr Best Magoma had told reporters that there were 37 victims of food poisoning that were brought late evening at the hospital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The early steps that we took were to provide first aid to all the victims. We're also working on to examine the maize flour that was used to prepare ugali so we can be able to determine the actual poison," the doctor said.

Dr Magoma detailed that a special task force has been formed to coordinate the investigation with the police. The investigation seeks to determine the parameters and type of poison so they can provide appropriate medical care and treatment, he said.

On the status of the patients, the doctor said all were doing better as at the time there were no casualties. A spot survey by the 'Daily News' in the wards witnessed dozens of the victims in beds with medicated water drips to dissolve the poison.

Dodoma City Council Mayor Prof Davis Mwamfupe who was among the visitors lauded the quick response from both the police force and the medical team who put in commendable efforts to save the victims' lives.

The District Commissioner for Dodoma Mr Patrobas Katambi told a press that the district and regional security committee is waiting for the results of the preliminary investigation of the maize flour that was used to prepare the suspected poisonous meal.

He said upon visiting the wards he learnt that the conditions of all the food-poisoning victims were improving. The DC thanked the doctors who had to suspend some of their other duties to attend the new patients.

Lista Madumba, a child of the late Maduka who was also at the hospital for medical treatment explained "it wasn't easy for one to identify the poisoned food. We just took vegetables, ugali and beans."