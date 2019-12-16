Tanzania: More Female Students Required in Engineering Courses - DPs

16 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

THE Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Avemaria Semakafu, has called for concerted efforts to increase number of female experts in engineering courses as the country moves towards the industrialisation drive.

Dr Semakafu made the appeal recently in Dar es Salaam, while presenting award to best students of the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT).

The awarded students were those who demonstrated innovative technological approach in designing different tools or machines.

The deputy permanent secretary further challenged the institute to put in place strategic plans, which attract more females as students in the engineering field.

"I have been pleased to see that female students are among those who receive the awards.

This is a good sign that our nation is succeeding in increasing the number of girls in science, mathematics and technology subjects," she said.

However, she noted with concern that there was still a small number of female students pursuing such subjects.

DIT Principal Prof Preksedes Ndomba said the institute introduced the programme of awarding best students in 2002, in efforts to encourage them to be innovative while still at the college.

Among those who were awarded included a student who designed an aircraft tracking system with a view to improving the country's aviation sector.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

