Tanzania: Malaria Tops Ncd in 16.59m/ - Annual Budget Fund

16 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

AS some Malaria drugs' cases becoming resistant in treatment in the public, certain Non-Communicable Diseases have been cited as also milking the State where national health insurance sets aside at least 16.59m/- annually to fund their cures to the locals.

According to a list released here by the fund detailing ten expensive leading diseases to treat, malaria was cited as the first one.

The list also detailed urethra and urinary tract infection (commonly known as UTI) being the second in the rank, followed by amoebiasis and intestinal helminthiases, which cost at least 15.97m/- and 5.92m/- in 2017/18 respectively.

Amoebiasis infection is mostly common in tropical countries, which include Tanzania, and spreads through drinking or eating uncooked food as well as fruits, which might have been washed in contaminated local water.

According to National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Marketing and Customer Services Manager, Hipolit Lello, while addressing members of the Central Press Club (CPC) on anaemia, Iron and other deficiencies, hypertension and hypertensive heart diseases were the two leading non-communicable diseases, which cost over 10.58m/- in 2017/18 to treat.

The list also included diabetes, pneumonia, peptic ulcer, respiratory infection and allergy, where the Services Manager said: "These ten diseases cost 39,397,499/- in 2014/15 and nearly doubled in 2017/18 to record 67,535,757/-."

The, Fund, however explained that there are again some ten more leading diseases, which are not directly included in the schemes, but addressed with special arrangements.

The fund cited some as cancer treatment, where the cost rose from 11.7bn/- in 2015/16 to 30.7bn/- in 2017/18.

Others and their cost in 2017/18 include, renal services (12.6bn/-), cardiac services (4.4bn/-), implants (2.0bn/-), CT scans (4.3bn/-), MRI (8.6bn/-), other screenings (924.6m/-), oral and medical supplies (1.99bn/-).

