Tanzania: Korea Helps Tanzania to Build Modern Arts Arena

THE Republic of Korea has promised to assist the Tanzania Taekwondo Federation in the proposed construction of the first Martial Arts Arena in the country.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the United Republic of Tanzania Tae-ick Cho, who was in Arusha to officiate the Taekwondo Championship event at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, has asked the TTF to start working towards securing a plot for that purpose.

"We will continue to support the activities in Tanzania because we have seen that there is potential in martial arts sports in the country," said the envoy.

That follows the appeal from the President of Taekwondo Federation in Tanzania, Ramoudh Ally, who read from his statement that, the TTF needs a special venue for its activities and therefore they needed assistance from the government.

Deputy Minister for Sports and Culture, Juliana Shonza was also present and in response, she promised to help the TFF get the required piece of land in a strategic place so that the Taekwondo Federation can invest in the facility.

"As long as we are assured of the Korean support towards the project, the government will ensure that the TTF gets the plot of land; all you need at the moment is to write an official request to the Ministry," said the Deputy Minister, adding that the state always like to support sporting ventures.

The annual Taekwondo Championship is taking place in Arusha for the second time, going under the title of 'Korean Ambassador Cup.' The first was held in Dar-es-salaam last year.

According to the organisers, the 3rd Korean Ambassador Cup will take place in Dodoma next year. The 2nd Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Cup which took place in Arusha for two days, attracted participants from Kenya, Rwanda Malawi, Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar Isles.

One of the Taekwondo trainers based in Arusha, Master David Samson, appealed to parents to allow their children to enrol for martial arts training because they can gain a lot of benefits precisely cultivating discipline.

"Look at Kenya, they brought here over 30 female martial artists, but at the AICC club where I train, there is only one girl.

It is safer and much better to let children play Taekwondo than allow them to dance in music clubs where anything can happen," he said.