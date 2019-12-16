Tanzania: 57bn/ - Grant Boost for Refugee Programmes

GERMANY is set to dish out 22.5million Euros (over 57bn/-) donation to support refugee programmes in Tanzania.

The Western European nation will channel its financial support to the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in support of Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) refugees hosted in Tanzania.

Ms Chansa Kapaya, UNHCR's Representative to Tanzania said in a statement yesterday that the donation will support refugees residing in three camps in Kigoma Region, North-Western Tanzania.

"This funding from the Federal Republic of Germany comes at a very critical time when we need to step up our support for refugees and the host communities in the three refugee camps in Kigoma," said Ms Kapaya.

The UNHCR rep was grateful to the government and the people of Germany for the unwavering support towards the refugees hosted in Tanzania.

UNHCR said the funds will enable the agency to continue supporting Tanzania meet its obligations as an asylum country, thus; to ensure that refugees have the basic and essential services such as shelter, education, healthcare, sanitation and hygiene.

With the support, a response to and prevention of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) will also be strengthened, said Ms Chapaya adding that the agency will be able to ensure that refugees have access to alternative energy sources and that the UNHCR supports environmental initiatives in the refugee hosting region.

Germany Charge de Affairs to Tanzania, Jörg Herrera, said they were delighted to support UNHCR in its invaluable work to meet the needs of refugees from Burundi and the DRC hosted in refugee camps in Western Tanzania.

"We commend Tanzania for its tremendous effort in receiving and providing shelter for refugees from these two neighbouring countries for many years," he lauded.

Germany has been steadfast in its partnership with UNHCR and since 2017 has contributed some 39.2 million Euros (about 100bn/-) in support of families who have been forced to flee from their homes in Burundi and the DRC.

With limited opportunities to earn a living, refugees in Tanzania are almost totally dependent on humanitarian assistance, thus more funding is thus required to meet the ever-growing needs.

Currently, the UNHCR operation in Tanzania requires 126 million US Dollars and with this contribution from Germany only just over a third of that figure is available.

Tanzania currently hosts approximately 278,000 refugees and asylum seekers from the two countries. Most of them, 85 per cent, live in the three refugee camps in the Kigoma region where the assistance will be operationalised.