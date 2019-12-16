Tanzania: Govt Funded Mafia Island Ferry Starts Operations in February

POOR transportation means facing Mafia District residents in Coast Region, would soon be history with the government's recently released 5.23bn/- to build a ferry that would start operations in February next year.

That was said here recently by Coast Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer, Evarist Ndikilo in an interview with the 'Daily News', adding that the ferry's construction with Songoro Marine Company was ongoing.

The ferry would have the capacity to carry 200 passengers, 6 vehicles and 200 tonnes of luggage. Asked how the residents would benefit from the much awaited ferry, he said: "The Mafia Island people have suffered for quite a number of years as a result of lack of reliable means of transport to them and their goods, which in turn have forced development to slow.

"The situation becomes worse when a patient must be referred to hospitals like Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), because relying on boats is also risky, but with the ferry in place, the district will economically and socially be opened to industrial and investment activities."

He said that the district is so rich in agricultural produce of coconut, cassava, rice, fruits among others, adding that a total of 35 tonnes of coconut are harvested every year, but lack profitable price because of transport woes.

Commenting, Mafia District Executive Director (DED) Mr. Eric Mapunda said that once they would have a reliable means of transport, a chain of tourism, hotels, trade and other investment activities would flourish in the area and ensure them revenue collections.

"We will use the revenue to establish and improve our various projects, including other infrastructures, hospitals and schools and establish new ones," he said.