Tanzania: Stars Set Cranes On Sniper Scope

KILIMANJARO Stars Head Coach Juma Mgunda said they will prepare a special game plan to suit a knock out stage of the CECAFA 2019 Senior Challenge in Uganda.

With the sweet results, the country's representatives have to capsize the hosts Uganda tomorrow to win a ticket of playing in the finals of the tournament, a match which has already been described as a thriller to both sides.

The country's envoys sailed into the semifinals of the CECAFA tournament despite being held to a goalless draw by Sudan in their final match of group stage in Kampala over the weekend.

Despite Kilimanjaro Stars' entry into the last four, the day witnessed their brothers Zanzibar Heroes making exit following a 1-0 loss to the defending champions Kenya's Harambee Stars.

The champions wrapped up group stage campaign on high pedal after winning all their three matches to pocket 9 points and are so far among the active title contenders of the contest.

At a press briefing, pleased Mgunda noted that group stage matches are totally different from those played in knock out phase hence they will come up with a nice plan to excel in the semifinals.

"As you know, in semifinals, once you lose, you are out of the race that's why we need to come up with a special system to suit the last four category," he said.

Commenting on their next mission against Uganda, Mgunda said he is aware how good their opponents are but insisted that his charges are equally ready for the big match.

"Uganda qualified early into the semis meaning that they are a team not to take for granted but as I keep on saying that we are in the competition as such, each team has the ability to do well," Mgunda explained.

He then congratulated Sudan for displaying quality football which in the end denied his team a chance to score.

His colleague for Zanzibar Heroes Hemed Morocco lamented that lack of match fitness in competitive games is what contributed to their dwindling performance in this year's edition.

"Imagine, when we played in 2017 CECAFA finals, we only regrouped for one week before coming here to feature in this tournament.

How then do you expect to do well in such circumstances?" Morocco asked. Moreover, the coach said his side failed to correct the mistakes they made in 2017 finals and said Kenya were much better on long balls in the second half.

"As the match progressed, we were inferior to clear long balls thereby giving them (Kenya) a chance to dominate us and we were consequently punished," he said.

Kenya have for the past two CECAFA editions been dominating Zanzibar Heroes and were the ones who denied the Isles an opportunity to win the silverware following a 3-2 post-match spot kick victory after the two sides played to a 2-2 draw during the normal period of play.

It was Harambee Stars' seventh CECAFA title triumph as they now seek the eighth crown in Uganda.