East Africa: Dar MPs On Command As EAC Games Rage On

EAST African Legislatives Assembly (EALA) teams have become among the tough contenders for top honours in ongoing East African Community Inter- Parliamentary Games here in Uganda.

Both EALA netball and volleyball teams beat MPs from Burundi and Tanzania respectively in their matches staged at the MTN Arena Lugogo, Kampala yesterday.

The EALA netball team registered a 45-41 victory over Burundi in a closely fought match. The win saw EALA secure their first netball victory and will play their next match against hosts Uganda who have won three matches. Tanzania is placed second after winning two matches.

In men's volleyball game, Tanzania MPs suffered a 3-2 set loss to EALA in a thrilling encounter at the same venue.

As usual Tanzania took early control of the game to lead 25-17 the first set and maintained to 25-18 victory in second set.

But they lost steam and allowed their opponents to recover and claim victories in the remaining three sets. EALA came from behind to record 26-28 and then posted 25-20 before winding up with 15-7 in the third, fourth and fifth sets.

Tanzania MPs volleyball women team overpowered EALA team 3-2 in a tough encounter. At Kampala City Council KCC Stadium, Tanzania MPs had to survive last minutes scare to beat EALA team 4-3 in a seven goal thriller.

Benjamin Simkanga fired into the empty net as EALA goal keeper Damas Ndumbaro, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Corporation had left the posts.

Two minutes later Ndumbaro was called to make a darling save that could have caused more damage to his team.

Ten minutes later Ally King extended the lead to 2-0 with powerful close shot that beat the goal keeper. Ibrahim Jamal pull one back in 17th minute. But Abdallah Chizzer scored a brace in 25th and 29th before halftime.

Jamal again was on target in 67th minute when he netted the third for his team.