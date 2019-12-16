Tanzania: Come Out Enmasse to Register for 2020 General Elections - ZEC

16 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

AS the country prepares for the next general elections, the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) is encouraging the Island youth to come out en masse and register as voters to choose leaders of their future.

"We have visited several learning institutions and schools to educate the youth on the importance of elections.

We hope they will register and vote," said the ZEC Chairperson, Rtd Chief Justice Hamid Mahmoud at a press conference, he convened to announce a timetable to update the public on the Voters Register for the next elections.

He said ZEC wants to see the youths and other vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities not left out in future elections.

Expounding, the Chairperson informed journalists that the voters' register update would go along with new voters' registration and verification ahead of the planned January 18, 2020 exercise in Micheweni Pemba.

