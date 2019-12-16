Tanzania: Stakeholders Laud Govt in Education Initiatives

EDUCATION stakeholders have lauded steps taken by President John Magufuli's administration to improve the education sector.

Making the observation here yesterday, Children in Crossfire Country Director Mr Craig Ferla, however, cautioned that appropriate measures must still be taken to strengthen early childhood education systems.

The government introduced school-subsidy to relieve parents from unstructured public school fees and contributions; as a result, the decision motivated and increased the number of schoolchildren enrolment from 1 million in 2015 to over 1.5 million in 2016 and 2017.

Principally, the new arrangement recognises early childhood education and compels such public schools to initiate a classroom for nursery education.

The stakeholders, however, said that it's not all about a classroom and teachers with Mr Ferla adding: "We need competent and well trained teachers to handle the complicated cases of young children ...his is the stage that determines a child's talent and must be nurtured."

The director said the government has made big strides in the sector, which include incorporating early childhood development in the education policy, as well as formulating school curricular for the youngsters.

"We want to have competent Tanzanians, who would champion the country's development vision and help attain a middle income status by 2025," he said.

However, early childhood education faces a series of challenges, which include limited investment, low social-economic status of parents, gender discrimination, traditional norms and cultural values, as well as difficult learning and teaching environments according to Children in Crossfire as an organisation that is working with the State to establish a best model that would improve quality of education offered to the children.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commenting, Borase Chibura, Head of Early Childhood Education at the Basic Education Department in the Office of the President, Regional Administration and Local Governments (RALG) said the ministry is now working on the key issues to improve teaching and learning.

"We understand we had to record higher admissions and now we work to ensure, we have sufficient classrooms and competent teachers," she said adding: "The government is equally inviting stakeholders to support the sector especially in the area of infrastructures."

On her part, Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) Curricular Developer, Joyce Chamuhuro said that they have taken serious steps to ensure that the government improves education quality in the country.

She told reporters here that currently all schools countrywide use same books, which are approved by the institute in its curriculum development to ensure similarity in education children acquire from one region to another.