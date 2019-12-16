Tanzania: System to Protect Bodaboda Riders

YOUNG digital entrepreneurs have designed a digital security system that will protect bodaboda (motorcycles) riders from robbers.

Under their company called MD technology, the youth who rejected being employed, have created the system after learning over rampant problem of bodaboda being stolen and sometimes their riders also killed.

The bodaboda have nowadays been common means of transport in both cities and rural areas.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the youth said the new security system dubbed 'Bodaboda Vijiwe Activation Programme' assures safety in the bodaboda business.

The technology involves installation of the system into the motorcycle. Through the chip set in the installed system, owners can know location of their bodaboda when stolen.

"Any kind of mobile phone, whether smart phone or analogy, can receive information where they are," Mr Mohamed Kaddy, MD technology Sales and Marketing Manager, explained.

After learning that their bodaboda have been stolen the owners can completely switch off engines using their mobile phones until they switch on again.

After switching off the engine it would help them easily trace their motorcycle using the installed security system, he added when speaking to the journalists in Dar es Salaam.

The company said it would distribute the system in all districts of Dar es Salaam and later on in other regions. For bodaboda, it costs about 150,000/- to install the system.

He said the company has always been thinking of introducing digital products that would solve problems in the societies. The youth aspires to make their company leading in technology innovation in Tanzania and Africa at large.