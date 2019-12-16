Tanzania/Uganda: Uganda Hold Tanzania in Cecafa U-17

TANZANIA'S speedy race for the CECAFA Girls U-17 Championship was again reduced yesterday following a 1-1 draw with hosts Uganda in Njeru.

The draw earned Tanzania 8 points after playing four games. They have won two against Eritrea and Kenya before they were held to a 3-3 draw by Burundi. Uganda Girls continue to command race with 10 points.

They have won three and drew once. Kenya claimed a 3-2 win over Burundi in their early match held at the same venue yesterday.

The match between Tanzania and Uganda was fiercely fought and Tanzania scored the first before Uganda equalised midway through a controversial spotkick.

It was a highly competitive game, both teams urgently needed to win; Tanzania struggling to keep the defence strong and Uganda struggling to hold the midfield, but no team came out with a win after the end of the 90th minute.

The Tanzanian national team was the first to score a goal after striker Aisha Masaka successfully outpaced Uganda's defenders to score an opener in the 26th minute.

The goal did not last long, as Uganda through its striker Juliet Nalukenge equalised through a penalty in the 37th minute.

Uganda were awarded the penalty after Tanzanian defender handled the ball in an attempt to clear a corner kick.

The first half ended with a 1-1 draw that lasted to the last 90th minute as the second half was characterised with more defensive game than attacking.

These results make Uganda a clear favourite to win the CECAFA having won thrice and drew once. Prior to the yesterday encounter, Tanzania defeated Kenya 3-1 in the Match Day Three of the inaugural edition of the CECAFA U-17 Girls' Championship at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

As expected, it was a close contest, but Tanzania girls were too smart and Thabea Munga opened the scoring in the 19th minute, before Joyce Meshack netted the second a minute before the break.

It was the fifth goal of the campaign for Meshack, who sealed the score with the third goal in the 70th minute. It was a perfect victory for the Bakari Shime charges as they needed nothing short of victory, to remain on course of winning the first silverware.

It should be noted that the tournament is played on a round robin format. The team with most points will be crowned champions.

Prior to yesterday matches, Uganda had six points, same as Kenya who beat Eritrea 2-1 but the hosts lead the table due to a superior goal difference.

In their opening match, Tanzania girls beat Eritrea 5-0 before they played out to a thrilling three all draw against Burundi, with the latter scoring two late goals to salvage a point.