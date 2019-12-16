Tanzania Current Account Deficit Narrows

THE current account deficit narrowed to 1,842.1 million US dollars during the year ending October from a deficit of 1,993.0 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year, on account of an increase in the value of exports.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review for November shows that much of the deficit in the current account was financed through external borrowing and foreign direct investment inflows.

This development resulted into improvement of the overall balance of payments to a surplus of 292.9 million US dollars in the year under review from a deficit of 171.6 million US dollars a year earlier.

The value of goods and services exports grew by 10.3 per cent to 9,472.3 million US dollars in the year ending October driven by service receipts and non-traditional goods exports.

The value of non-traditional goods exports increased to 4,189.4 million US dollars in the year ending October from 3,048.3 million US dollars in the corresponding period 2018.

Like in the year ending September 2019, all major categories of non-traditional goods exports recorded growth except re-exports and fish products.

During the period, the value of gold, which accounted for 50.4 per cent of nontraditional goods exports and 39.3 of all goods exports, grew by 48.3 per cent to 2,086.9 million US dollars on account of increase in volume, which is partly related to government measures to strengthen supervision of mining activities in the country.

Similarly, the value of manufactured goods exports increased by 41.0 per cent to 1,068.1 million US dollars driven by iron and steel products, glass and glassware, manufactured tobacco and fertilizers. Conversely, the value of traditional goods exports declined by 40.5 per cent to 688.7 million US dollars in the year ending October with all traditional goods exports recording decline save for coffee and tea.

The increase in export values for coffee and tea was largely on account of higher volumes following good weather during the crop season.

Broadly, price movements of traditional exports were in line with the developments in world commodity market prices.

The fall in the value of cashew nuts exports was owing to a decrease in volume and unit price in the world market.

The continued with shipment of the 2018/19 crop season stock of cashew nuts. According to provisional statistics by Customs and Excise Department of Tanzania Revenue Authority, about 204,500 tonnes of cashew nuts were exported during August, September and October 2019.

Moreover, tobacco, sisal and cloves poor performance was due to decline in volumes.