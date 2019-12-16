Tanzania: Dar, French Varsities Ink Research Pact

16 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) has signed a research collaboration agreement with the University of Bordeaux as part of efforts geared at addressing health related problems in the country.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, the University of Bordeaux from France will support MUHAS on research works suitable to the latter's local needs.

Signing the agreement, France Ambassador to Tanzania, Frédéric Clavier on behalf of the French institution and MUHAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Andrea Pembe resolved to advance medical and social research that would address problems affecting the society.

"We have modern facilities and good infrastructures," said Ambassador Clavier who lauded the University of Bordeaux, part of the Community of universities, as forces to reckon with in research.

"Think of the University of Bordeaux, which has over 66,000 students per intake, coupled with French, being an international language spoken by over 300 million people worldwide and a working language of the European Union and an official language in 32 countries on 5 continents, this implies that our institutions coupled with the language are forces to reckon with in research," he said.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Pembe noted that the agreement would benefit Tanzania considerably, particularly in preparing a workforce capable of addressing health challenges facing local communities.

He was optimistic that the MUHAS-University of Bordeaux agreement would open the door for other local universities to collaborate with foreign institutions, depending on their needs.

On Saturday, hundreds of Tanzanian students from various local universities converged at the first ever France-Tanzania higher education fair held at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in search for scholarship opportunities.

The event also provided a rare platform for Tanzanian youths to learn about French universities that offer best education, explore employment opportunities, as well as interact with French companies so as to identify their employment needs.

Representatives of 10 French universities, including IMT Atlantique and University of Bordeaux participated in higher education fair, accompanied by Campus France, an operator of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs responsible for facilitating studies in France for foreign students.

Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE) and Institute of Finance Management (IFM) were among local universities that took part in the fair.

At least 17 local universities were in attendance. The Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology William Ole-Nasha hailed organisers of the event, noting that education was something the nation could not do without, especially, "As we strive for the middleincome economy towards 2025."

Mr Ole-Nasha pointed out that the fair was an indicator that the partnership between the two countries was constantly growing, expanding from the education sector to business and tourism.

Commenting, the envoy stressed that France's doors are opened all the time for Tanzanians to exploit.

"Recently, 30 students from Tanzania went to study in France under scholarships and the embassy expects to provide scholarships to 50 students," he explained.

