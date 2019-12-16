Zimbabwe: Tyson Says 'Fed Up With ED Nonsense', Vows to 'Take Bull By Its Horns'

EXILED former cabinet minister and top Zanu PF official, Saviour Kasukuwere says he is tired of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "nonsense".

Addressing South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leaders and supporters at their annual congress in Soweto Saturday, Kasukuwere said it was time to take the bull by its horns.

"Our struggle in Zimbabwe is just about to begin, we cannot any longer tolerate the nonsense that is happening," Kasukuwere said amid cheers from EFF supporters.

"The pain in our people is too much, queues day in and out, our people are running to South Africa. Thousands of our people are here without papers; that's the humiliation they are facing living in a country full of challenges.

"As Zimbabweans, we must take the bull by its horns. It is not about enmity; it is about correcting comrades that have gone wayward.

"They want more money, they want more riches, and they have lost the direction of the revolution.

"When they (Zanu PF) meet, hear their resolutions, none of the resolutions make sense, they have no basis to move forward."

The former Zanu PF national political commissar, who was kingpin of the G40 faction that was fiercely opposed to Mnangagwa taking over from then President Robert Mugabe, said one of the challenges that the ruling party was facing was that it did not want to move away from the liberation war mode.

"A hungry people cannot be governed and this is the challenge many liberation movements are facing in Africa," he said.

"I can give you an example of my country Zimbabwe, the objective when they started the movements, they formed the military wing called Zanla and Zipra and those combatants have not put the guns down.

"They are still in that liberation period; they have not transformed to talk about economic empowerment.

"The gun has now become an instrument to suppress the majority of our people.

"We can't focus on growing the cake, on growing our economy, get our people into mining, get our people into agriculture, and get our people to become masters of their own destiny.

"We have done enough politics, but for the necessity... must lead us into total control of economy."

Kasukuwere had no kind words for Mnangagwa's endless trips outside the country in a hired jet "attending countless conferences, with no tangible results on the ground".

"Why do we attend investment conferences the world over, some comrades we have to travel on hired planes, with plates full of mazondo chewing them as they travel and you ask them 'what are you going to do there that you can't do here'," Kasukuwere said.

"Let's bring our people together and that's the first investment that we must find ourselves in."

Kasukuwere followers recently launched #tysonwabantu which teh former Mount Darwin MP said was not a political party but a movement by citizens of the country, some on the diaspora who feel that there was need to come together to persuade and move the country forward.