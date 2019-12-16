Zimbabwe: Boxing Treat for Vic Falls

BOXING lovers in Victoria Falls are in for a treat as the resort town is set to host a five nations boxing friendly championships at a local hotel next week Saturday.

Excitement in the resort town is high after the launch of the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy last week with expectations this will enhance sports tourism in the country.

In a statement, the academy management said Zimbabwe Boxing Federation has selected Vic Falls to host the tournament because the town now has a proper and permanent home of boxing.

"Top junior and amateur boxers from Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe will battle it out at the international event," read the statement.

The championships will be used to asses boxers who after winning bouts, will earn points towards qualifying for the upcoming African Olympic qualifiers to be held in Senegal and for the Youth Olympic qualifiers to be hosted by Japan In Tokyo.

There will be weigh ins in the morning prior to the bouts.

Organisers are inviting members of the public to come in numbers.

The town boasts of gold medalists Prince Urengwa (national pinweight) and Personal Mpofu (paperweight) who have defeated everyone in the country are starved of bouts.

The Vic Falls Boxing Academy is the brainchild of Tobias Owen Muposiwa who has been coach for youngsters over the years.

He trained under the tutelage of veteran boxer Titus "TNT" Zikhali.

The academy is furnished with gym equipment and will open to the public next month.