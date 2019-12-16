Ghana: National Anti-Bushfire Campaign Launched At Adaklu-Anfoe

16 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti And Adaklu-Anfoe

This years' national anti-bushfire campaign was launched at Adaklu-Anfoe in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region on Friday, on the theme: 'My Environment, My Life: Stop Bushfires Now'.

Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, Chief Director of the Ministry of The Interior, launching the campaign, said that in spite of the discovery of oil in commercial quantities, agriculture remained the largest employer of the country's population.

For that matter, she said, all must be done to save the forests and vegetative cover which supports agriculture and other economic activities.

Mrs Anno-Kumi cited Ghana's cocoa, which she said was preferred to others globally, saying it was a national treasure, which had to be protected through vigorous and sustained anti-bushfire education, especially in the cocoa growing areas.

She highlighted the need to strengthen fire prevention volunteerism among the youth, and urged the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to adopt more innovative ways of motivating anti-bushfire volunteers.

The Chief Director noted that the government's flagship policy of Planting for Food and Jobs was gaining significant momentum, and urged the GNFS to work closely with farmers to protect farms from bushfires.

Earlier, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Regional Minister, entreated traditional rulers and the clergy to throw their weight behind the campaign, to educate the public on the need to protect the nation's land and natural resources as sacred assets.

He pointed out that bushfires had contributed greatly to climate change and the changes in rainfall pattern saying "there is the urgent need for us to work assiduously towards achieving Goal 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is to take action to combat climate change and its impacts", the regional minister added.

The function was chaired by Togbe Agbobada, Dufia of Adaklu-Anfoe.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President's Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.