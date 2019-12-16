Ghana: Times Ladies Organise Get-Together

The Times Ladies Association of the New Times Corporation (Times Ladies) on Friday organised their annual get-together and send-off party for some of their retired members.

The retirees included Mrs Augustina Aforo-Yeboah, former Editor of the Spectator, Mrs Victoria Cudjoe and Ms Rose Aba Gordon.

The President of Times Ladies Association, Mrs Georgina Naa-Maku Quaittoo said during the year, the association organised health screening for its members as well as the entire staff of the corporation to ensure good heath for its members.

A health talk from a dietician on the importance of breakfast and a breast screening exercise were also held, she added.

She encouraged members to regularly attend meetings and pay their dues to enable the association to undertake planned projects in the ensuing years.

Mrs Quaittoo encouraged the ladies to be committed to the association and honour their obligations to enable the executives run the association smoothly.

"It is my utmost desire that members would make it a priority to be united and be each other's keeper to make our slogan a reality," she added

In response, Madam Aforo on behalf of her colleague retirees said she was proud there were still ladies who had held on till now despite the challenges during the formation of the association.

She urged the ladies to work together to ensure they seek for sponsorship for their programmes saying that "you need to send your proposals early enough as companies prepare their budgets early in the year."

The Marketing Manager of NTC, Mr Alfred Koomson on his part, underscored the need for the Corporation to celebrate its women without whom there would not be any balance in life.

He congratulated the ladies for their hard work during the year and urged them to work harder in the coming year.

The event which was held at the North Industrial Area head office of the NTC saw the members displayed their dancing skills to local highlife tunes as they dine and wined to celebrate their achievement.

In attendance was the editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr David Agbenu.