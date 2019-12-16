Ghana: ABSA Appoints New Executive to Spearhead Bank's International Ambitions

16 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Absa Group, the leading pan-African financial services group, has appointed Cheryl Buss as CE of Absa International which includes managing Absa Securities United Kingdom.

Among other responsibilities, this position will see her lead the bank's international operations in its efforts to enable a globally scalable business that drives connectivity with corporate and institutional clients through an independent international presence.

The appointment comes hot on the heels of the group's announcement that it has received certain regulatory approval to open a representative office in New York.

Absa established a UK representative office in September 2018, and expects the US New York office to be operational within the next six months, subject to further regulatory approvals.

Cheryl joined Absa in 2008 and managed the Global Clients Africa (GCA) business under the One Africa strategy which launched in 2011.

One Africa included building the start-up strategy for the business, ensuring successful alignment with the Group and designing a new operating model to support targets which were effectively achieved.

Since the Barclays Plc announcement in 2016 where it sold its majority shareholding in Barclays Africa, Cheryl has managed the separation of the GCA business which included the strategic build out of the Absa International Coverage business.

She has 24 years of multi-disciplinary banking experience across Africa and the United Kingdom. Prior to her joining Absa, Cheryl worked at Standard Chartered where she held various roles.

Ms Buss, said "This is a pivotal moment in terms of Africa's relationship with the wider globe. International organisations are pursuing the exciting economic potential the African continent has to offer, and Absa's international strategic intent enables our client-led strategy to be a leading and relevant African bank to institutions investing on the continent."

Charles Russon, Absa CIB CEO said "Cheryl is the perfect choice with the right qualities and experience to oversee these ambitions and drive the strategy forward. The expansion of the position she is taking up will give the unit a singular focus and lead, and underlines how serious Absa is about this side of the business."

Cheryl will be based in London, reporting into Charles Russon, the corporate and investment bank's CEO.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President's Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.