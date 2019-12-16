Ghana: Ghana Beverage Awards 2019 Launched

Global Media Alliance (GMA) has launched the fourth edition of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA).

With Ghana celebrating the Year of Return, this year's GBA, under the theme: 'Inspiring excellence in Ghana's Beverage Industry' will promote especially local beverages and the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in the awards scheme.

The launch which came off in Accra saw the introduction of a new category; Beverage Advert of the Year and a Beverage Forum ahead of the awards night.

The addition of the new category is to acknowledge feedback from stakeholders, particularly consumers.

The forum will also assemble industry stakeholders on current happenings, the future of the Ghanaian beverage industry and progress paths.

Speaking after the launch the Chief Executive Officer of GMA, Mr Ernest Boateng said "GBA keeps getting better year after year. The event has grown in size and quality. We have been able to bring on board more beverage companies and attracted more government support. An evidence of our growth is the public response we got during the online nomination process."

"We also saw how much celebrities like Shatta Wale, brand ambassador for Storm Energy drink responded to the awards. It was not just a level playing ground for all brands but brought out the fun aspect as well. So far, I believe the best addition to the awards has been to open it up to the public since these beverages end up on their tables. To strengthen our standards, our panel of judges will embark on plant tours to ascertain quality procedures in our beverage companies," he said.

He said the Year of Return was a perfect opportunity for Ghana Beverage Awards to further thrive.

"Our family and friends will join us this Christmas for the Year of Return. Whatever we do let's share the good stock of our beverage options with them and go ahead to nominate our favourite brands on www.ghanabeverageawards.com. On the GBA website navigate to the nominations page. You will be presented with two buttons, one for Public Nominations, and the other for Brand Nominations. Click the appropriate button, fill in your details and proceed to nominate your favourite brands/products.