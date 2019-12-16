Ghana: Goil Rewards 920 Customers At 'Efie Ne Fie' 1st Ultimate Reward

16 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Goil Company Limited, has rewarded 920 customers at its first ultimate reward scheme of the 2019 'Efie ne Fie' promotion in Accra.

Sixty of the beneficiaries received GH₵1,000 worth of fuel each on GOIL's GoCard, 300 customers received GH₵500 worth of fuel while 560 customers got GH₵300 worth of fuel.

The vehicles were taxis, trotro, mini and big buses, trucks, tricycles and private saloon cars as well as SUVs.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director and Group CEO of GOIL, Kwame Osei -Prempeh noted the rewards was in fulfillment of a promise made to Ghanaians at the beginning of the national promotion that customers would be rewarded at the end of the month apart from the thousands of instant rewards received.

"Today, it is free bonanza. 920 customers who accrued the highest points in our promotion will walk home with tantalising rewards of free fuel worth 1,000, 500 and 300 cedis on GOIL GoCard this month alone," he added.

Beneficiaries who were from Dansoman, Achimota, Madina far as Wa, Tumu, Tamale, Tarkwa, Nkawkaw and Ohwim near Kumasi, indicating the national character of the promotion.

This, Mr Osei Prempeh noted attest to the diverse backgrounds and locations of the beneficiary customers.

The Head of Fuels Marketing, Marcus Deo Dake explained that over 2,500 customers would benefit from the three ultimate rewards ceremonies at the end of the promotion in January, 2020.

The 1st Ultimate Reward ceremony was attended by some management of the company, GOIL, Brand Ambassador of GOIL, Prof. Azumah Nelson, officials from NPA and COPEC, Burma Camp Drivers' Union officials, taxi and trotro drivers, private motorists, and the public.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

