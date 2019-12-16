Ghana: Dormaaman Celebrates Osagyefo's 20th Anniversary

All is set for the grand durbar on December 21 to climax the 20th anniversary of the Dormaahene, His Royal Majesty Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, and the Dormaahemaa Odeneho Akosua Fima II.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Ivorian counterpart Alhasane Ouattrara are expected to grace the occasion

Also, the three former presidents, Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama have been invited as special guests.

Amongst the royal guests to grace the occasion are Oseadieyo Akumfi Ameyaw, the Omanhene of Techiman, who will chair the function; His Royal Majesty Nana Kwasi Adinkra Agyemang - the Bonohene in the Republic of Ivory Coast and Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, Yejihene and President of the Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs.

His Royal Majesty, a distinguished legal practitioner and traditional ruler has endeared himself to a large section of the public, due to his development-oriented policies and commitment to youth empowerment.

On his assumption of office as the 31st monarch of the ancient kingdom, Osagyefo set out to confront illiteracy and its attendant problems in Dormaa and Ghana.

Amongst other things, he established an educational endowment fund - the Dormaaman Educational Endowment Fund, which has catered for more than 2,000 people, most of whom have attained various professional competencies.

The reign of Osagyefo has brought drastic improvement and a facelift to the entire traditional area, and Dormaa Ahenkro in particular. The erstwhile Dormaa District has now been split into three - Dormaa East, Dormaa West and Dormaa Central, with the latter having attained a municipal status.

One of the earliest initiatives that Osagyefo undertook was building peace and unity amongst the people of Dormaa by finding lasting solutions to some protracted chieftaincy conflicts.

The people of Dormaa trace their ancestry to Akwamu in the Eastern Region where their ancestors seceded from the Akwamu Kingdom over 300 years ago as a result of stool succession dispute. However, several centuries on, the people of the two kingdoms have maintained the family ties.

The Dormaahene who is noted as the head of Aduana, one of the eight clans of the Akan people, possesses some historic relics that form part of his regalia. These include guns, war dresses, stools and other ornaments that have been preserved for centuries.

The traditional Dormaa Kingdom, in its present state comprises over 600 towns and villages in six districts of the Bono and Ahafo Regions. According to Dormaa history, Bomaa was the capital of the Dormaa Kingdom until it was relocated to Dormaa Ahenkro Dormaa Ahenkro is located in the midwestern part of Ghana near the Ghana-Ivory Coast border.

Besides being noted for its rich array of chieftaincy, culture and traditional glories, Dormaa Ahenkro and its environs have the reputation of being Ghana food basket, especially in the poultry industry. The area produces about a third of Ghana's egg supplies.

The conducive climatic conditions of Dormaa coupled with the vast amount of water resources, makes the place conducive for business establishments.