Ghana: At Oil , Gas Awards - Take Centre Stage in Oil, Gas Industry - Deputy Minister Urges Ghanaians

The Deputy Minister of Energy , Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has called on Ghanaians to take centre stage in oil exploration as the country continues to discover more oil.

" There are more opportunities ahead as more oil discoveries are being announced", he said at the 6th Ghana Oil and Gas Awards(GOGA) held in Accra on Friday .

The award which is organised by the Exodus Production is held annually to recognise excellence in the oil and gas industry.

Dr Adam said although three oil discoveries had been announced recently , it appeared Ghanaians were not ready for the opportunities ahead.

Instead, he said Ghanaian companies had been fronting for foreign companies because they lacked the capacity to play central role in the industry.

" Build your capacity and partner with other companies in order to prepare yourselves to take centre stage", he said.

Dr Adam said that although global investment in oil exploration was dwindling , the government had prioritised investment in oil exploration in order to raise revenue for national development.

He acknowledged that oil prices were going down and " when production is going down , the only way to account for a higher contribution to the economy from the oil and gas industry is to be able to find more oil and produce more oil to increase revenue.

" This is why the government has prioritised crude oil production in the medium to long term and investing to raise the revenue needed for development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He applauded organisers of the award , saying " we deserve to celebrate the good things happening in the industry".

"We must continue to celebrate our successes , it is not bad news everyday . These are good news and we must celebrate," he said.

Mr Richard Abbey Jnr. of the Exodus Production said the company had for the past six years been awarded deserving organisations in the upstream and downstream of the oil industry.

He expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the awards and pledged that Exodus Productions would continue to ensure that excellence was rewarded in the oil and gas industry .

Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban- Rigworld International Services was declared CEO of the Year (Upstream) and James K Ahiadome of James K Ahiadome Transport and Company Limited won CEO of the year (Downstream).

Meridian Logistics and Engineering Limited won Oil And Gas Logistics Company of the Year; Rev. Dr. Kwaku Frimpong -Frimps Oil won Enterprenuer of the Year (Downstream).

Oil and Gas Personality of the Year (Upstream) went to S.N.Dowuona Owoo- Adonai Shipping Limited; while Michael Bozumbil- Petroleum Solutions Ltd (Petrosol) was named Oil And Gas Personality Of The Year (Downstream).

Oil Marketing Company of the Year went to GOIL Company Limited and Bulk Oil Distributing Company of the Year went to Juwel Energy Limited.

Manbah Gas Company Limited was adjudged Petroleum Retailer Of The Year and Andev Company Limited won Promising Oil And Gas Company Of The Year (Downstream).