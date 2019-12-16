Ghana: Muslims Mark Maulid in Accra

The Muslim community in Kpehe Accra New Town on Saturday marked the birth of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Mohammed (peace be upon him).

It was organised by the Alhaja Khadija Ali Masjid and attended by a cross section of Muslims, including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Prof.) Nuhu Sharubutu, and the guest speaker, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Maqari, Imam of Abuja Central Mosque in Nigeria, and Sheikh Muhammed Hassan Cisse, Khalifa of Sheikh Hassan Cisse of Senegal and Alhaji Dr Ahmed Vanderpuye, a businessman.

The Chief Imam, Sheikh Sharubutu used the occasion to pray for Allah's continuous blessings of peace and prosperity for Ghana.

Also in attendance were the former Minister of Youth and Sports and Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Constituency, Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye and representative of the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central and Deputy Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey.

The guest speaker, Prof. Maqari urged the congregation to emulate the virtues of the Holy Prophet of Islam, adding that the prophet related well with his companion, and non-Muslims.

The Imam of the Abuja Central Mosque admonished Muslims to pursue the path of peaceful co-existence, good neighbourliness, leading a life of humility and to be each other's keeper.

Maulid is characterised by Quranic recitation and exhortations by Muslim scholars for Muslims to remain steadfast and uphold the virtues of Islam as practised by the Holy Prophet.