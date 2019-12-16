Ghana: Muslims Mark Maulid in Accra

16 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Muslim community in Kpehe Accra New Town on Saturday marked the birth of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Mohammed (peace be upon him).

It was organised by the Alhaja Khadija Ali Masjid and attended by a cross section of Muslims, including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Prof.) Nuhu Sharubutu, and the guest speaker, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Maqari, Imam of Abuja Central Mosque in Nigeria, and Sheikh Muhammed Hassan Cisse, Khalifa of Sheikh Hassan Cisse of Senegal and Alhaji Dr Ahmed Vanderpuye, a businessman.

The Chief Imam, Sheikh Sharubutu used the occasion to pray for Allah's continuous blessings of peace and prosperity for Ghana.

Also in attendance were the former Minister of Youth and Sports and Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Constituency, Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye and representative of the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central and Deputy Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey.

The guest speaker, Prof. Maqari urged the congregation to emulate the virtues of the Holy Prophet of Islam, adding that the prophet related well with his companion, and non-Muslims.

The Imam of the Abuja Central Mosque admonished Muslims to pursue the path of peaceful co-existence, good neighbourliness, leading a life of humility and to be each other's keeper.

Maulid is characterised by Quranic recitation and exhortations by Muslim scholars for Muslims to remain steadfast and uphold the virtues of Islam as practised by the Holy Prophet.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President's Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.