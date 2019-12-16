Uganda: Heathens Top As Warriors Maintain Streak

16 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Deus Bugembe

Champions Hima Heathens' 59-3 win against Impis at the grave yard propelled them to the top of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership on Saturday with 13 points, to remain the only unbeaten side along with 9 Barrels Warriors who beat Rhinos 10-8 to stay put in second place. It was a try galore as Heathens ran in nine tries with the likes of Joseph Oyet, Michael Wokorach, Aaron Ofoyrwoth (pictured), Scot Olouch, Claude Otema and hattrick star Arthur Mukama all scoring. The result puts Heathens where they want to be and now have one job of staying there all the way.

"It's very challenging to keep that top position because all teams will be targeting us, so we need to work extremely hard to keep the winning momentum and stay top of the table," said captain Michael Wokorach.

At Legends, 9 Barrels Warriors hang on for a two point leverage to beat rivals Rimula Rhinos in another muddy affair. Humphrey Orach intercepted a careless pass to race down to the line before Richard Kinyai converted, he would later add a penalty. The Akera Komakech captained lies second on the table as they enjoy a three match winning streak with Impis, Rams and Rhinos as the victims.

Betway Kobs continued with their surge up the log win a hard fought 12-22 win away at Plascon Mongers who felt officials had let them down with mediocre officiating. Mongers led 7-0 at the break but the 2016 champions fought back to move from fourth to third on ten points.

2017 winners Stanbic Pirates got a 13-0 win away at Jinja Hippos while Rams and Buffaloes battled it out in a cagey tie at Kyadondo with the latter taking it 5-3 for their first win of the season while Rams remain winless. The league takes a Christmas break and returns on January 11.

