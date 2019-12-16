South Africa: EFF's New Top Leadership - Malema and Shivambu Tighten Their Grip Over SA's Third Biggest Party

15 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

The Economic Freedom Fighters this weekend saw an overhaul of its top leadership, which is now half female. Only the leader, Julius Malema, and his deputy Floyd Shivambu stayed put - stronger than before - and they gained some interesting new company.

Ambulances pulled into the Nasrec Expo Centre shortly after the Economic Freedom Fighters dispersed, following the election of their top six leadership on the first day of their congress.

It was shortly before midnight, and six women had to be rushed to the clinic on the premises. They were pepper-sprayed in the food queues by their own security, a paramilitary wing of the party, known as the Defenders of the Revolution (DOR). Some delegates told TimesLive that they blamed the EFF's newly-elected secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, for the chaos, while others complained that women specifically were singled out for the abuse. Some in the EFF have floated theories of exploding pepper-spray canisters while the DOR members were told not to speak to journalists.

Secretary-general Marshall Dlamini

Dlamini, the head of the EFF's security and the person in charge of the DOR, is no stranger to violence. In February 2019, he was charged with assault with the intent to do...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

