Kenya/Eritrea: Harambee Stars Eye Eritrea Scalp in Cecafa Semis

16 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo has urged his teammates to step up their game in Tuesday's Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-final date versus a vastly improved Eritrea at the StarTimes Stadium in Kampala.

Neighbours Tanzania and Uganda will square off in the other last-four contest at the same venue, and the Kilimanjaro Stars have received a timely boost after Tanzanian billionaire Mohamed 'Mo' Dewji promised the team a cash reward of Sh5 million and a motorcycle each if the team wins the tournament.

'Mo' as he is popularly referred to is ranked the 14th richest person in Africa and owns Dar-based football club Simba SC.

He made this pledge during a tour of Kampala on Friday at the invitation of Nation Media Group as a keynote speaker at the Monitor Thought Leaders Forum.

But unbeaten Kenya is gunning to defend this regional football showpiece title while Odhiambo is eyeing his first international title.

"We have been playing well and posting the desired results in our group matches but when it comes to the semis, things will be different. We will have to step up our game because there's a little margin of error and in case of a mistake, little time to correct that as it is a knock-out," observed the Western Sima keeper.

"From what I know, Eritrea has a fast-passing game and they enjoy possession a lot. The players get confident the more they have the ball."

Kenya beat Tanzania, Sudan, and Zanzibar to top Group 'B' and progress to the last four of this eight-nation tournament and remain on course to meet hosts Uganda in what will be a thrilling finale on Thursday. The 35-year-old Odhiambo has conceded one goal in the three matches, with Ulinzi's Oscar Wamalwa and Bandari Abdalla Hassan each scoring two goals.

Eritrea meanwhile beat Burundi and Djibouti, drew with Somalia, and then lost to hosts and eventual Group 'A' winners Uganda.

Odhiambo was only included in the squad after Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire pulled out with a reported hip injury.

Meanwhile, Stars coach Francis Kimanzi is set to make a return to the dugout from a two-match stadium ban against Zanzibar.

The tournament winners will pocket Sh3 million, while the second and third-placed teams will take home Sh2 million and Sh1 million respectively.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Eritrea
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.