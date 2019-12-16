Tunisia Win Bronze At 39th Pan Arab Golf Championship

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's golf team won on Sunday the bronze medal at the 39th Pan Arab Men Championship held December 12-15 in Marrakech (Morocco).

Tunisia finished 3rd with 874 strokes; Morocco retained the title (639 strokes) and Egypt ranked second (867 strokes).

The 39th Pan Arab Men Championship saw the participation of 50 golfers from 13 Arab countries, namely Tunisia, Iraq, Kuwait, Palestine, UAE, Bahrain, Lebanon, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Qatar and hosts Morocco.

Egypt will host the 40th edition in 2020.