Gambia: Is Debt Being Taken Without Proper Safeguards On Their Repayments?

That is the question that the government has to answer. Twenty-five million dollars has been taken from China in the name of improving our telecommunication services. This amounts to over one billion dalasis.

Foroyaa will follow the authorities so that they would at least provide a quarterly report to the nation on the state of affairs of the loan. Loan should provide development that would enable the country to pay the loan without resorting to debt to do that. If that is not done the future of the country would be mortgaged to the detriment of the future generation.