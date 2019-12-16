Malawi: Ntchisi to Host First FAM C Coaching Training Course

Ntchisi — Ntchisi District will host a Football Association of Malawi (FAM) C coaching training course, from 16th to 23rd December this year.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Ntchisi District Education Sports Officer, Joel Mhango, said the training will be the first of its kind and will be held at Ntchisi Secondary School ground.

Mhango said that participation in the FAM C coaching training course is open to everyone who is interested and the contribution fee has been pegged at K15, 000 per person.

He said he is happy that the event will take place in Ntchisi and commended FAM for deciding to take the event to the district.

Secretary for Central Region Coaches Association, Christopher Sibale said Ntchisi was chosen because of the great interest of the sport among football stakeholders in the district.

The attendees for the coaching training course are expected to come from all the nine districts of the central region.