Somalia: Former Abdi Iley Spy Chief, Muktar Sheik Subane Arrested in Hargeisa

16 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somaliland authorities have arrested Former Abdi Iley spy chief, Muktar Sheik Subane in Hargeisa. Local media quoted Media and Communications Advisor to president Mustafa Omer of SRS, who said Muktar Sheik Subane was apprehended in collaboration with Somaliland security agencies.

He is accused of crimes related to gross human rights violations, targeted executions, kidnappings and countless other crimes, including the targeting of different ethnic groups and places of worship on the last days of the Abdi Iley regime.

Muktar Subane was a former ONLF fighter before surrendering to Abdi Iley where he rose through the ranks to spy chief. He was also on the wanted list of the federal prosecutor general's office among other Abdi Iley clos associates. Recently, Hassan Dheere, the former Jail Ogaden chief, was captured in Puntland.

