Tanzania: Mbao FC Striker Eyes League's Golden Boot

MBAO FC prolific striker Waziri Junior has announced his ambition to win the top scorer's golden boot at the end of the season.

Junior, who was recently named the best player of the Mainland Premier League for the month of November, said he is confident and capable of achieving the dream.

He commended the efforts shown by his fellow players and technical bench that led him to win the player of the month's award.

Junior, the former Azam FC, Toto African and Coastal Union player, promised to continue working hard with their fellow players to enable their team to among top five.

Junior has netted four goals in the eight matches he has played so far. He has netted in their 2-1 win over Coastal Union at CCM Mkwakwani in Tanga.

He equalised in a 1-1 draw with Tanzania Prisons at CCM Kirumba stadium. He scored in their 2-0 win over Kinondoni Municipal Council.

Also he netted the winner in their 1-0 victory over Police Tanzania at Cooperative College stadium in Moshi.

Waziri Junior has also won the GF tucks & equipment player of the November month award that earned him 200,000/- cash prize.

Mbao FC are now lined up for their Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) match against Stand United next Saturday at CCM Kirumba stadium.

Mbao FC Assistant Coach Abdulmutik Haji congratulated Waziri for winning the award. The coach said he is confident his players will achieve a lot this season