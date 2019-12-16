Somalia: Puntland Police Launch Manhunt Following Bomb Attack

The security forces of Somalia's northeastern Puntland State have launched an operation in northern Galkayo town on Monday following an overnight attack on a police station.

At least three people, including two policemen, were wounded in two grenade bombs hurled at the police station on Sunday evening, according to the sources.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but, police officials say they an investigation was underway and promised to bring the culprits to justice.

On the other hand, Galmudug state forces have nabbed dozens of suspects linked to Al-Shabaab ahead of the region's parliamentary and presidential elections this month.