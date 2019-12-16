Somalia: Somali Court Sentences Al-Shabaab Suspect to 10 Years in Jail

16 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A top Somali military court on Monday sentenced a man to a total of 10 years in prison after convicting him of being a member of the al-Shabaab militant group.

Ahmed Ali was arrested in July 2019 in Mogadishu over links to Al-Shabaab and in charge of renting houses and seeking medical treatment for the wounded militants.

The Somali military court's chairman, Hassan Ali Shuute announced the court's verdict. The entire defendants were given the chance to appeal.

Somali military court often carries out sentences and executions against alleged Al-Shabaab fighters and murders who frequently target politicians and as well Somali government officials.

