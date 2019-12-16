Namibia: Fabiola's Inspiring Business Story ... It All Begins With an Entrepreneurial Mindset

11 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kaylan Shipanga

Kalkfeld — For Fabiola Noinxas, quitting her full-time job to care for her paralysed mother in Kalkfeld was a simple choice. After her siblings complained about the responsibility, Noinxas decided to walk away from her chef position at a local lodge to become her mother's primary caretaker.

The resignation left the 35-year-old with no income for her or her severely disabled mother who, after a devastating stroke in 2017, cannot walk or talk.

Noinxas, who also supported her unemployed sisters, said she decided to look for ways to make money to buy electricity or food.

"I first checked in my community and thought, 'what can I do. Where can I get money fast?' Then I decided to start with walking around and selling vetkoek, popcorn and chips for children. I told myself I could make these things on my own, so I just started selling them. Then I started seeing my business grow," she said.

Once sales started to come in, Noinxas decided to open a small tuckshop from right inside her home's kitchen.

"I removed my dishes from my counter and thought about what to sell. Then I decided to start selling small things like sugar, so that I could see whether customers would be interested," said Noinxas.

While selling to customers who stop by her front door, Noinxas tends to her mother who sits in their back bedroom. She sells items such as bagged sugar, rice and washing powder, as well as airtime. Noinxas says she gets her entrepreneurial spirit from her mother.

"She was a healthy person and a hard worker. I followed her steps. She really worked hard for us to have bread on the table," Noinxas reflected.

As her tuckshop sales began to increase, her story of perseverance made a mark with several people, including Otjozondjupa regional governor Otto Ipinge.

After Ipinge learned of her entrepreneurship, he said he was moved to offer N$5 000 toward stock for her business.

With 2017 statistics stating that 90 percent of Kalkfeld residents were unemployed, Noinxas' efforts were a welcome narrative.

Just days before she was to receive her donated supplies, Noinxas suffered a devastating medical diagnosis in September - deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

The dangerous disorder caused blood clots to form in Noinxas' legs and forced her to spend a month in the hospital in recovery.

When her supplies arrived, she was still in the hospital.

Since her discharge, she has had to stay off her feet more and rest while still taking care of her mother and running er home business.

Noinxas must now rely on taxi drivers heading to nearby towns to restock her shop.

She added that her business is still not bringing in enough money to cover her family's needs.

According to Noinxas, a freezer to keep meat for sale and a larger, more visible selling space would increase her earning potential.

Despite her challenges, Noinxas says it is important for young people to have an independent mindset and not wait on help.

"We, youth, have to work hard if we need something. Do not depend on someone. Work for yourself - do something for yourself," she said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.