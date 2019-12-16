Tanzania: DSE Turnover Weakens

THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) market turnover dropped by 55 per cent to 4.03bn/- compared to 9.06bn/- in the preceding session with CRDB bank and Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) emerging top movers.

According to the Zan Securities Limited Weekly Wrap-Ups, the two counters, CRDB and TBL were top market movers with 68 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively of the market shares During the reference period, there was no price movement recorded on any counter.

The total market capitalization decreased by 0.09 per cent to 16.90tri/- while the domestic market capitalization stayed the same at 9.01tri/-.

The key benchmark indices closed the week under review with the Tanzania share index (TSI) closing at 3,431.10 points, the same as last week while the all share index (DSEI) decreased by 0.09 per cent to close at 2,036.59 points.

The sector indices closed the week with the industrial and allied index (IA) closing at 4,749.95 points same as the week before.

The bank, finance and investment index remained the same at 2,006.94 points while commercial services index closed at 2,369.12 points, same as week before.