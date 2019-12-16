Tunisia's Basketball Championship - Playoff - Us Monastir Win Bonus Point

Tunis/Tunisia — US Monastir won the bonus point of the playoff after defeating ES Radès (89-79), at a second-leg game played on Saturday evening in Rades.

The outgoing champions had also won at the first-leg game at home 70-65.

For their part, DS Grombalia, JS Kairouan and ES Sahel secured their qualification for the playoff where they will join US Monastir and ES Rades.

C. Africain and AS Hammamet, who won a match each, will play a decider next Wednesday in Gorjani.

Playoff qualification

second-leg games results

Played Saturday, December 14:

JS Manazeh - ES Sahel 51-55

ES Goulette - JS Kairouan 65-73

AS Hammamet - C.Africain 67-62

S. Nabeulien - DS Grombalia 52-60

Bonus-point playoff

ES Rades - US Monastir 79-89

Playoff decider:

Playing December 18

Gorjani:

C. Africain - AS Hammamet