Tunisia's Basketball Championship - Playoff - Us Monastir Win Bonus Point

14 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — US Monastir won the bonus point of the playoff after defeating ES Radès (89-79), at a second-leg game played on Saturday evening in Rades.

The outgoing champions had also won at the first-leg game at home 70-65.

For their part, DS Grombalia, JS Kairouan and ES Sahel secured their qualification for the playoff where they will join US Monastir and ES Rades.

C. Africain and AS Hammamet, who won a match each, will play a decider next Wednesday in Gorjani.

Playoff qualification

second-leg games results

Played Saturday, December 14:

JS Manazeh - ES Sahel 51-55

ES Goulette - JS Kairouan 65-73

AS Hammamet - C.Africain 67-62

S. Nabeulien - DS Grombalia 52-60

Bonus-point playoff

ES Rades - US Monastir 79-89

Playoff decider:

Playing December 18

Gorjani:

C. Africain - AS Hammamet

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Sport
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.