Seychelles: Corn Starch Straws and Bamboo Combs - Kempinski Seychelles Resort Recognised for Sustainable Practices

Kempinski Seychelles Resort has once again been recognised for sustainable practices that safeguard the biodiversity and culture of the island nation, earning the establishment recertification from two independent groups.

The resort received the Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label (SSTL) - a sustainable tourism management and certification programme -- for the fourth consecutive year in a ceremony on Tuesday. The label seeks to encourage and guide improvements in sustainability outcomes in tourism establishments in the island nation in the western Indian Ocean.

The resort received the label for the first time in 2013 for two years and so far the establishment has passed the assessment necessary for renewal in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Applicable to hotels of all sizes in Seychelles, the label is designed to encourage more efficient and sustainable ways of doing business. It works on a point-based system and hotels have to satisfy 24 "must" criteria, and depending on their sizes, hotels have to score additional points in each of eight theme areas: management, waste, water, energy, staff, conservation, community and guests.

Meanwhile, the world's leading scientific benchmarking, certification and advisory group for the travel and tourism industry, EarthCheck, has for the second year awarded its silver certified status to Kempinski Seychelles Resort, which is located in the southern district of Baie Lazare.

This followed a two-day audit which evaluated the hotel's waste management, energy and water conservation, commitment policies and community engagement.

Founded in Australia in 1987, the EarthCheck certification covers the implementation of sustainable development policy, consumption of water, paper and energy, waste management, the use of pesticides, the use of maintenance and hygiene products as well as involvement with local communities.

Before being certified, an organisation undergoes an initial consulting stage to define and review its environmental policy. The Earthcheck silver certification is granted after an on-site audit is conducted.

The luxury hotel's Green Committee every year organises several events which highlight and promote sustainable business practices to their peers and hotel guests.

To reduce plastic use within the establishment, the resort has replaced plastic straws with corn starch or paper alternatives and cardboard and wooden dining packaging have taken the place of take-away and disposable ones.

The hotel is now serving water on the beach in reusable carafes and has swapped disposable napkins for linen napkins. And Kempinski Seychelles Resort grows its own herbs and vegetables.

Benedikt Jaschke, the Kempinski's vice-president of operational strategy and quality management, said in a press communique that a range of new guest amenities will be introduced in 2020, including bamboo combs and dental kits and new sustainable packaging.

Four other hotels were awarded the Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label (SSTL) certificates on Tuesday and they are the Coral Strand Smart Choice Hotel, Banyan Tree Hotel, Acajou Hotel and Heliconia Grove.