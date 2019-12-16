Namibia: Two More Arrests Linked to Fishrot

THE police last night arrested two people in Windhoek for allegedly obstructing the ongoing investigation into the Fishrot corruption scandal.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, who confirmed the arrest to The Namibian, said the two will be charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The Namibian understands that the suspects were caught in action trying to collect documents, hard drives, flash drives and some ammunition at a residence.

The documents the two tried to remove were relevant to the ongoing investigation.