Namibia: Two More Arrests Linked to Fishrot

15 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

THE police last night arrested two people in Windhoek for allegedly obstructing the ongoing investigation into the Fishrot corruption scandal.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, who confirmed the arrest to The Namibian, said the two will be charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The Namibian understands that the suspects were caught in action trying to collect documents, hard drives, flash drives and some ammunition at a residence.

The documents the two tried to remove were relevant to the ongoing investigation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.