Angola: Workers Demand Social Improvements

Luanda — A protest march to demand the improvement of social conditions took place Saturday in six provinces of the country, under the initiative of UNTA Trade Union Confederation.

A few hundred workers took to the streets in Luanda, Namibe, Huambo, Benguela, Bié and Bengo provinces.

Displaying placards, the workers demanded increased household purchasing power, the fight against corruption and the revision of the General Labour Law.

In their march, they asked the Executive to draft new programmes to increase purchasing power, in view of the rise in the prices of basic food products.

Addressing the ceremony, UNTA-CS Secretary-General Manuel Viage defended the need for the state to align the national minimum wage with the basic food basket.

In his speech, Viage proposed a minimum salary of 80,000 kwanzas, contrary to the current Akz 22,000.

The march comes at a time the government is seeking to revive the economy and find new forms of financing, due to the volatility of the oil prices (the country's main export product) in the market.