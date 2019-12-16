Namibia: Holiday Entrepreneurs

WHILE young people are planning to spend the festive season braaing, attending weddings and generally merrymaking, Mbakondja Muheua and Mujane Tjikumisa will spend the festive season on the beach running an umbrella, chairs and mats rental business.

Mbakondja's sister provided the start-up capital to the two, to buy 15 umbrellas, 10 mats and 10 chairs. They make more money on sunny days renting out the equipment mainly to foreign tourists visiting the coastal town of Swakopmund.

"I have a NSFAF loan and you know these days they are struggling to pay. I hope to make some money while I am waiting NSFAF to payout," said Mbakondja.