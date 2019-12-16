Namibia: Holiday Entrepreneurs

15 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

WHILE young people are planning to spend the festive season braaing, attending weddings and generally merrymaking, Mbakondja Muheua and Mujane Tjikumisa will spend the festive season on the beach running an umbrella, chairs and mats rental business.

Mbakondja's sister provided the start-up capital to the two, to buy 15 umbrellas, 10 mats and 10 chairs. They make more money on sunny days renting out the equipment mainly to foreign tourists visiting the coastal town of Swakopmund.

"I have a NSFAF loan and you know these days they are struggling to pay. I hope to make some money while I am waiting NSFAF to payout," said Mbakondja.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.