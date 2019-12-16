Rwanda: Northern Province - RPF Members Urged to Champion Transformation

Members of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) from Northern Province have been tasked to act as catalysts of socio-economic transformation in their respective communities and workplaces.

The appeal was made over the weekend the by RPF commissioner Francis Kaboneka during the extraordinary assembly which took place in Musanze District bringing together party members from the women and youth leagues in the province.

Kaboneka reminded the audience that RPF women and youth leagues have an immense history in the party's journey towards liberating and transforming the country in nearly two decades ago.

He explained that both leagues were put in place to give members a platform to showcase their respective potentials while implementing the party's manifesto stressing that these have since emerged as effective organs in the party's endeavors.

"Your actions should always be in line with the manifesto on which our chairman campaigned and won the Presidential elections to ensure we deliver. Women and the youth have already proved their ability," he said.

"We should keep in mind that we have to lead the way in bringing socio-economic development," added Kaboneka.

Kaboneka challenged members of the RPF to gear efforts towards addressing most pressing problems in the province and the country at large, starting from the family unit.

He pointed out social ills like poor hygiene, teen pregnancies, drug abuse and inefficient housing for vulnerable residents among other key problems that party members need to urgently address.

Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi, the RPF provincial chairman said that they are committed to work tirelessly towards addressing issues that affect the wellbeing of the residents, stressing that the women and youth leagues were playing an active role within the journey the party undertook.

"As the Northern Province we aim at addressing those issues that affect the wellbeing of our citizen and we are committed to do so, we particularly aim at building cohesive families and we believe to achieve more once the families are secured," he noted

Gatabazi, who is also the Provincial Governor, assured that in partnership with various partners, they will have built houses and toilets for those who so far do not have by the end of this year, promising that party members from the province will always champion positive change.

Last year, the women's league in the province built five houses through an initiative they dubbed 'family month' and donated Rwf11million to 110 needy women while the youth league reached out unemployed youth with Rwf1,680,000 worth livestock.

New leaders

Members of the RPF women and youth leagues from the Northern Province voted in for new leaders to fill gaps of those who were recently promoted to the country level.

Eugenie Mujawayezu was elected as the new president of the women' league to replace Christine Akimpaye who is the RPF Women League chairperson at the national level.

The youth league elected Sadi Duni to lead its economic commission replacing Anny Benilde Uwonkunda who was also promoted to lead the same commission at the country level.