Western Sahara: Preparatory Conference of 15th Congress Takes Off in Liberated Town of Tifariti

Tafariti (Liberated Territories) — The work of the National Preparatory Conference for the holding of the 15th Congress of the Polisario Front, scheduled to take place from 19 to 23 December, is held Sunday in the town of Tifariti in the liberated territories of Western Sahara.

The Conference will discuss diverse themes comprising: speeches, procedures for conducting the Conference, documents presented by sub-committees, as well as deliberations of the elected participants from different entities to represent their electoral constituencies in the Congress.

The Conference is expected to hear an official address by President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, and a speech by the chairmanship of the National Preparatory Conference, reviewing the outcome of its work for three months of preparation.

The Conference will be marked by introducing the work of the subcommittees on programs and mechanisms to be presented in an official document to be submitted for approval during the work of the Conference.