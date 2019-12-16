Western Sahara: Preparatory Conference of 15th Congress Takes Off in Liberated Town of Tifariti

15 December 2019
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Tafariti (Liberated Territories) — The work of the National Preparatory Conference for the holding of the 15th Congress of the Polisario Front, scheduled to take place from 19 to 23 December, is held Sunday in the town of Tifariti in the liberated territories of Western Sahara.

The Conference will discuss diverse themes comprising: speeches, procedures for conducting the Conference, documents presented by sub-committees, as well as deliberations of the elected participants from different entities to represent their electoral constituencies in the Congress.

The Conference is expected to hear an official address by President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, and a speech by the chairmanship of the National Preparatory Conference, reviewing the outcome of its work for three months of preparation.

The Conference will be marked by introducing the work of the subcommittees on programs and mechanisms to be presented in an official document to be submitted for approval during the work of the Conference.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Western Sahara
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.