Rwanda: IGP Munyuza Briefs Police Officers Ahead of Minusca Deployment

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, on Sunday, urged Police officers set to be deployed under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), to maintain Rwanda National Police (RNP) values and to aim for "service excellence and maximum execution of their peacekeeping mandate."

The two Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingents of combined 280 officers are FPU-1 and FPU-2; commanded by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Uwimana Safari and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Antoine Munyampundu, respectively.

The contingent under ACP Safari will conduct its peacekeeping operations in the capital Bangui, while that under SSP Munyampundu will be based in Kaga Bandora, about 400km north of the capital, where they will mainly be in charge of protecting internally displaced persons.

IGP Munyuza, while addressing the officers at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru, challenged them to "stick to the mission mandate."

"What is required of you is to implement what you were trained to do. Always remember that you are representing your country and Rwandans," IGP Munyuza said.

He added: "We want you to use the skills you gained in training to execute your duties by ensuring maximum alertness, effective communication, mandate execution, discipline, respect and teamwork."

IGP further noted: "Our country has earned her dignity defined by professionalism and efficiency in what we do, respect and discipline, the values that should equally define you."

Such missions, he observed, are at times challenging, which requires extra work and resilience adding that their actions should reflect the spirit of nationalism.

The Police Chief also reminded them to respect cultures and beliefs of the people of Central African Republic (CAR) and to support them in their community development activities.

"If you are on patrol, escorting or other security duties... be at your best; respect your superiors and other peacekeepers, maintain teamwork spirit, uniformity and hygiene."

RNP maintains three contingents under MINUSCA: two FPUs and a Protection Support Unit, each composed of 140 officers.

Rwanda started its peacekeeping operations in CAR in 2014, when the maiden FPU contingent was deployed.

Since then, 12 contingents have been deployed on a rotational basis.

The contingents are charged with protection of high profile officials, public order management, protection of internally displaced persons, key installations and infrastructures, patrols and escort duties, among others.

Tags:IGP Dan MunyuzaMINUSCA