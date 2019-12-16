Namibia: NWR, NAPWU Sign Revised Recognition Agreement

12 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)

Windhoek — Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) have announced the finalisation of their revised recognition agreement that follows the recent 2018/2019 wage negotiations that were successfully concluded by the two parties in September 2019.

With several changes having occurred since the previous recognition agreement was concluded, NWR and Napwu saw it fit to revise the recognition agreement to pave the way for sustained respectful labour relations. "For the past 17 years, NWR has officially recognised Napwu as the exclusive bargaining agent. However, there was a need to revise the agreement to allow it to meet the needs of both parties. Therefore, this revised agreement will help regulate industrial relations between NWR and the union to develop and regulate the equitable relationship between the parties," said Gabes Andumba, Napwu Deputy Secretary-General.

Andumba further stated that "Napwu is committed to the improvement of the benefits and the condition of service of our members through a collective bargaining process as provided for in this revised recognition agreement".

Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR acting managing director, concluded by saying, "I would like to echo the words of Mr Andumba who rightfully said that without mutual respect and cohesion between the shop stewards and NWR management we would not have concluded this revised recognition agreement. Therefore, I thank both teams for their hard work. I look forward to win-win wage negotiations to ensure the sustainability of the company and the betterment of our employees."

