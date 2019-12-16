Uganda: Army Court Sentences 4 to Death Over Murder, Robbery

Four people have been sentenced to death for raiding Muto Hardware along Buddu Street in Masaka Town before stealing Shs435 million and killing two people on spot.

The group was convicted for the murder of Shafik Kiggundu, a vasual Labourer and Moses Musinguzi, a security guard and robbery of Shs435 million.

The convicts which the General Court Martial sitting at Makindye sentenced to death include; a retired UPDF soldier, Corporal Paul Kiwanuka, Steven Kayemba, John Bosco Waliggo, Julius Tweheyo alias Rutwiigi.

Their other accomplices; Gerevazio Kankanka was sentenced to 43 years and 8 months in jail while Mudathiru Tumwesigye was sentenced to 44 years and 4 months in jailed.

Lt Gen Andrew Gutti who chairs the Army Court while sentencing the group held that the level of participation of the convicts was different and thus the punishments must differ.

"The deceased were innocent and young people who were maliciously killed yet they had families to look after," Lt Gen. Gutti held.

While convicting them last week, the court held that there was overwhelming evidence from the thirteen prosecution witnesses to pin the accused for murdering the two people on July 1, 2018.

The conviction of six brings to nine, the number of accused persons in the Masaka murder incident.

In September this year, three accused persons; Imran Wakubbe, Jumba Derrick and Matia Kiiza confessed to robbery and the court sentenced each of them to 40 years in jail for the offenses.

Wakubbe returned to court as a prosecution witness and revealed to court that all suspects participated in the crime except a one Mudathiru Tumwesigye.

He explained that Tumwesigye was only hired to transport the criminal gang to the hardware shop and had no idea about their mission.

"This court finds the accused persons guilty of murder and you are hereby convicted. This court further finds you guilty of aggravated robbery and you are hereby convicted," held Gen Gutti.