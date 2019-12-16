Uganda: EC Extends Voter Registration and Verification Exercise By 7 Days

The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the ongoing voter registration and verification exercise, saying it is the very last time.

In a statement shared to different media houses, the EC said they had extended the exercise because of the high turn up of voters at registration centres, heavy rains among other reasons.

Towards the close of the update exercise which was extended last week for five days, the Commission observed big numbers of applicants at the update centres across the country and also received requests for extension from various stakeholders in the electoral process.

"The Commission has decided to further extend the update period from Tuesday December 17, 2019 to Monday December 23, 2019, after which, there will be no further extension," the statement reads in part.

The commission stated reasons such as: The unfavourable weather conditions in many parts of the country and high turn up of applicants at update stations and this exercise will continue to be conducted at update stations in each parish throughout Uganda, starting from 8:00am to 6:00pm, throughout the extended period, including weekends.

This is the second time the EC is extending the exercise.

FULL STATEMENT

Further Extension of the Period for the General Update of the National Voters' Register, 2019

The Electoral Commission appointed the period of the general update of National Voters' Register for purposes of the 2020/2021 General Elections. The exercise indeed commenced on Thursday 21st November 2019 and was scheduled to close on Wednesday 11th December 2019.

Arising out of this, the Electoral Commission found it necessary to extend the update period from Wednesday 11th December 2019, for five (5) more days, starting from Thursday 12th December 2019 and ending today Monday 16th December 2019.

However, before the end of this extended period, the Electoral Commission once again received several requests from numerous stakeholders in the electoral process, and recommendations from our own field staff for a further extension of the period for the General Update of the National Voters Register.

The Commission sat this morning of Monday 16th December 2019 and reviewed the reasons advanced by various stakeholders for a further extension, which include:

a. The unfavorable weather conditions in many parts of the country;

b. High turn up of applicants at update stations.

Accordingly, the Commission has decided to further extend the update period from tomorrow Tuesday 17th December 2019 for seven (7) more days, ending on Monday 23rd December 2019, after which, there will be no further extension.

This exercise will continue to be conducted at update stations in each parish throughout Uganda, starting from 8:00am to 6:00pm, throughout the extended period, including weekends.

Please note that the purpose of this extension is to provide an opportunity for eligible persons who have not yet registered to do so.

Once again, the general public is reminded to carefully observe the following:

a) This is not a fresh registration of voters but an exercise to enable Ugandan citizens who have attained the age of 18 years and above and who have not yet registered to register as voters in order to participate in elections.

b) A registered voter who wishes to transfer to new voting locations shall be able to do so during this period.

Please note that such a voter who wishes to transfer to a new voting location must present confirmation that he/she originates from or is, at the time of application for transfer, a resident of the Parish of that (new) voting location. Such applicants should ensure they have details of their previous voting location.

c) The Electoral Commission has availed the National Voters' Register for each polling station at the Update center in each parish, so that existing voters check and confirm their registration status, that is, whether their particulars are well-captured.

The Electoral Commission urges all eligible persons who are not yet registered as voters, and those who wish to apply for transfer of voting location, to use this VERY LAST opportunity, and do so, in order to participate in the General Elections.

For God and My Country,

Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon

CHAIRPERSON, ELECTORAL COMMISSION

16th December 2019