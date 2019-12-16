Uganda: Three Dead, Five Injured in Another Mpigi Accident

Three people have died and five others escaped with injuries following an accident at Mpambire along Kampala-Masaka highway on Monday morning. The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be established.

Mr Joseph Turya, the Katonga Region Police spokesperson, said the accident occurred when a Mark II registration number UAE 347P from Masaka rammed into a Fuso truck number UBB 942C transporting Irish potatoes and charcoal.

Three people aboard the Fuso truck were killed on spot. Their bodies have been delivered at the city mortuary pending identification.

The injured are admitted Double Cure medical center in Mpigi town council. Mr Turya blames the accident on reckless driving on the part of the Mark II driver.

"Accidents may increase during this festive season but we advise drivers to take extra care and desist from driving vehicles in Dangerous Mechanical Condition (DCM). As police, we shall be on alert to arrest any traffic offenders," he said.

On Sunday evening one person died on spot and three others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred at Mitalamaria near Buwama Town along Kampala-Masaka highway.

According to police, the accident happened after a vehicle Mark X registration number UBD 330G crashed with a tipper lorry registration number UBF524A, while the driver of the former was trying to overtake other vehicles on a sloping lane.

Additional reporting be URN