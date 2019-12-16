Zimbabwe: Tryson, Zakaria in Electric Quench Date

15 December 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Style Reporter

Dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu, who is riding the crest of a wave following the success of his album Kana Mazogara today makes a rare joint performance with sungura music grandad Nicholas Zakaria at Electric Quench near Mbudzi round about in Harare.

The two talented artistes, who are known for their laid back, but sure-footed approach to the music industry have promised fans nothing short of fireworks at today's family show.

Speaking to Standard Style, Chimbetu said he felt humbled to be sharing the stage with the respected Nicholas Zakariya.

"Artists like Madzibaba Nicholas Zakariya have been in the game for a long time and it's an honour sharing the stage with him," he said.

The chihera hit maker also promised music lives pleasant surprises with samples of get to be released music.

Madzibaba Zakaria who is known in music circles as the senior lecturer promised fans a mixture of yesteryear hits as well as those from his recently launched album.

"We love the idea of family and we want to give our fans and their families a show to remember, especially as we move towards year-end," he said.

Electric Quench spokesperson Joseph Munyebvu said they have put everything in place for a memorable show.

"We are in the festive season and we have put in place an exciting line up of events," Munyebvu said.

"Sunday's [today] show is one such treat for our clients and they should not worry about rain or power cuts since we have done our homework."

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.