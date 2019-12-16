Zimbabwe: Tryson, Zakaria in Electric Quench Date

Dendera musician Tryson Chimbetu, who is riding the crest of a wave following the success of his album Kana Mazogara today makes a rare joint performance with sungura music grandad Nicholas Zakaria at Electric Quench near Mbudzi round about in Harare.

The two talented artistes, who are known for their laid back, but sure-footed approach to the music industry have promised fans nothing short of fireworks at today's family show.

Speaking to Standard Style, Chimbetu said he felt humbled to be sharing the stage with the respected Nicholas Zakariya.

"Artists like Madzibaba Nicholas Zakariya have been in the game for a long time and it's an honour sharing the stage with him," he said.

The chihera hit maker also promised music lives pleasant surprises with samples of get to be released music.

Madzibaba Zakaria who is known in music circles as the senior lecturer promised fans a mixture of yesteryear hits as well as those from his recently launched album.

"We love the idea of family and we want to give our fans and their families a show to remember, especially as we move towards year-end," he said.

Electric Quench spokesperson Joseph Munyebvu said they have put everything in place for a memorable show.

"We are in the festive season and we have put in place an exciting line up of events," Munyebvu said.

"Sunday's [today] show is one such treat for our clients and they should not worry about rain or power cuts since we have done our homework."